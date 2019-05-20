|
|
Josephine Brandon Lamb
Murfreesboro - Josephine Brandon Lamb, age 88, passed away on Saturday, May 18, 2019 in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.
Mrs. Lamb was born on May 28, 1930 to the late Jack and Mamie Harrell Brandon of Rutherford County. She was a lifelong member of Crescent Church of Christ.
She was preceded in death by her parents Jack and Mamie Harrell Brandon; husband Charles W. Lamb; brother David Brandon.
Mrs. Lamb is survived by her sons, Barry (Marcia) Lamb of Rockvale, Steve (Karen) Lamb of Murfreesboro, Michael (Kelli) Lamb of Rockvale, sister Corrinne Ridgaway of Murfreesboro, 7 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.
Visitation will be held on Monday, May 20, 2019 from 4pm - 8pm and again on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 from 10am - 11am with services at 11:00 am at Murfreesboro Funeral Home . Interment will follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens at 1:00pm. Officiating will be Bros. Darryl Lewis and Marvin Whitworth. Grandsons will be pall bearers.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to Stones River Manor Benevolence Fund.
Murfreesboro Funeral Home and Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Daily News Journal on May 20, 2019