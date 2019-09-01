|
Joy Johns
Smyrna - Joy Johns, age 82, of Smyrna, TN, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, August 29, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas "Tommy" and Louise Williams Irvin; brother, Milton Irvin; and sister-in-law, Archie Irvin.
Funeral Services will be Monday at 11:00 a.m. at Highland Heights Church of Christ. Brother Kelly Campbell and Brother Harry Anderson will officiate. Burial will be in Roselawn Memorial Gardens.
She is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, Paul Hite Johns; son, Phil Johns; daughter, Michelle Johnson and her husband Ronald all of Smyrna; grandchildren, Mary Elizabeth LaValley and her husband Terrence of Shelbyville and John Thomas Johnson of Smyrna; sister-in-law, Jean Irvin of Smyrna; niece, Sherrye Irvin Perry and her husband Benson Metcalf; and great niece, Jamie Perry all of Ashville, NC.
Mrs. Joy was a long-time member of Highland Heights church of Christ. She was a 1955 graduate of Smyrna High School. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend and will be greatly missed by all those who knew her.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Highland Heights Church of Christ Food Pantry. Joy was very instrumental in starting this good work to serve others.
Visitation will be Monday from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the church.
An online guestbook is available at www.woodfinchapel.com
615-893-5151
Published in The Daily News Journal on Sept. 1, 2019