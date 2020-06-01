Joyce Ann Hayes



Smyrna - Mrs. Joyce Ann Hayes, 79, of Smyrna, Tennessee passed away at Alive Hospice-Murfreesboro on May 29, 2020. She was predeceased by Lucian Hayes, her loving husband of 63 years.



Born in Cannon County, she was the daughter of the late Jim and Aileen Cooper. She served as an educator at the Smyrna Head Start Program, and later as owner and operator of TLC Daycare in Murfreesboro.



Mrs. Hayes was a member of the Curlee Church of Christ and enjoyed crocheting, cross-stitching and quilting. Additionally, she spent much of her time traveling with her husband across the Southeast in their RV. Both were fondly known in many campgrounds as the front porch people because they always shared a friendly smile, wave and hello to everyone.



Mrs. Hayes was preceded in death by her son, Tony Hayes, and sisters Louise Cooper Tenpenny and Lucille Butner. She is survived by her daughter, Belinda Smotherman of Murfreesboro; two sons, Mike (Denise) Hayes of Murfreesboro and Tim (Cindy) Hayes of Smithville ; four grandchildren, Nicole (Jason) Richardson of Arrington, Brooke Smotherman (Scott Daugherty) of Austin, Texas, Brandon Hayes and Austin Hayes both of Murfreesboro; two great-grandchildren, Sarah Brooke Richardson and Kinleigh Reese Hayes; and devoted niece and nephew, Patricia (Andy) Bryson of Woodbury and Donnie Reed of Murfreesboro.



A celebration of life will be held at a later date within the year for all family and friends.



A special thanks to Ramy M. Sayed, M.D., of Stonecrest Family Physicians and Alive Hospice-Murfreesboro for their love, care and support of Mrs. Hayes and her family.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store