Joyce Barrett

Lascassas - Joyce Barrett, age 80 of Lascassas, Tennessee, died Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Elmcroft Assisted Living. She was a native of Murfreesboro and a daughter of the late Grady Sullivan and Lucille Pugh Sullivan. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Wayne Sullivan and an aunt, Aline Sullivan.

Survivors include her husband of 61 years, James "Knot" Barrett; daughter, Brenda Grissom and husband Richard of Lascassas; a son, Jeff Barrett and wife Kim of Carthage; five grandchildren; four great grandchildren; three brothers and three sisters.

Mrs. Barrett worked at Chromolox and later retired from Rich Food Products in Murfreesboro.

Visitation will be Wednesday, September 9, 2020 from 10:00am until the time of funeral services beginning at 1:00pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery.

An online guestbook is available for the Barrett family at www.woodfinchapel.com.




Published in The Daily News Journal from Sep. 7 to Sep. 9, 2020.
