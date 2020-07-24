1/
Joyce Carroll (Aurner) Schultz
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joyce's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joyce Carroll (Aurner) Schultz

Bossier City, LA - Joyce Carroll (Aurner) Schultz, 77, formerly from Center Point, Iowa passed away July 21, 2020, at Savannah Grand Memory Care in Bossier City, Louisiana.

Visitation: 4 - 7 p.m. Friday, July 31, 2020, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Center Point. Funeral Service: 11 a.m. Saturday, August 1, 2020, at the funeral home. Burial: Center Point Cemetery, Center Point.

Joyce is survived by her children, Krista (Steve) Piraino of Bossier City, Louisiana, and Eric (Allison) Schultz of Whitehall, Pennsylvania; her grandchildren, Avery Piraino of Dallas, Texas, Ross Piraino of Bossier City, Louisiana, Nathaniel Schultz and Lucas Schultz of Whitehall, Pennsylvania; step-children, Lila (Anthony) Jones of Texas, Gretchen (Skip) Kelley of Thomasville, North Carolina; four step-grandchildren; sisters, Freda (Bill) Cook of Central City, Iowa, Beth (Dave) Seltrecht of Center Point, Iowa; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Lyle Edward Schultz; parents, Fred and Millie (Dodge) Aurner; a baby sister; and step-son, Daryl Schultz.

Joyce was born February 15, 1943, in Urbana, Iowa to Fred and Millie (Dodge) Aurner. She married the love of her life, Lyle Edward Schultz on September 5, 1964. She sold Avon, making President's Club and winning many awards before moving on to bigger and better things - selling cars at Tauder Ford, in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania and then Alexander Ford in Murfreesboro, Tennessee until retiring in 2009. Again, she won awards for her sales and was successful in a field with few women.

Joyce was a collector of many things and found many outlets to encourage her habits like couponing, flea markets, Avon Collectors Club and Doll Club. She was a Cub Scout Den Mother for many years. She also enjoyed researching genealogy and was a supporter of the Center Point and Alburnett Historical Societies.

Please share a memory of Joyce at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily News Journal from Jul. 24 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service
622 Main St
Center Point, IA 52213
(319) 849-1567
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved