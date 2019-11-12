|
|
Joyce Faye Taylor
Murfreesboro - Joyce Faye Taylor, age 73 of Murfreesboro, TN passed away on Monday, November 11, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her parents; James Doston and Nancy Kathrine Wooten Robinson, sister; Francis Jones, brother; James Robinson, niece; Patricia Jones, and nephew Mark Jones.
She is survived by her husband of 57 years Ronald B. Taylor, son; Ronald D. Taylor, grandson; Hunter Taylor, sister; Peggy(Harold) Messick, brother-in-law; Allen (Gail) Robinson, brother Henry Robinson, nephews; Jackie Jones, Heath Messick, Brent Messick, and Cody Messick.
Visitation will be held at Murfreesboro Funeral Home on Thursday, November 14, 2019 from 4pm - 8pm. Services will be Friday, November 15, 2019 at 10 am.
Murfreesboro Funeral Home and Cremation Services 615-896-2229.
Published in The Daily News Journal from Nov. 12 to Nov. 14, 2019