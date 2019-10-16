Services
Woodfin Funeral Chapel
1488 LASCASSAS PIKE
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
(615) 893-5151
Joyce Lokey
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
2:00 PM
Woodfin Funeral Chapel
1488 LASCASSAS PIKE
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Joyce Lokey Obituary
Joyce Lokey

Murfreesboro - Joyce Bland Lokey, age 91 died October 15, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Neil Kelly Lokey on October 25, 2009 and also by her sister Virginia Patton. She was a native of Wilson County, TN and the daughter of the late George Clark Bland and Virgie Hubbard Bland.

Funeral services will be Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel with Marshall Gumpton officiating. Burial will be at Roselawn Memorial Gardens along side her late husband of 59 years, Neil Kelly Lokey.

Mrs. Lokey is survived by her sons, George Michael (Deb) Lokey of Columbia, TN and Neil Craig (Libby) Lokey of Johns Creek, GA; grandchildren, Janet Kathleen Lokey, Brandon Kelly Lokey, Lauren Lokey (Michael) Aletraris, Garrard Neil Lokey; great grandchild Brooks Michael Aletraris.

Mrs. Lokey was a graduate of MTSC and taught school for the Rutherford County School System for 25 years, the majority of which was spent at David Youree Elementary in Smyrna. She was a charter member and elder of Northminster Presbyterian Church and enjoyed cooking, recipes, and reading.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Northminster Presbyterian Church.

708 W Clark Blvd, Murfreesboro, TN 37129

Visitation will be Saturday, October 19, 2019 from 12:00-2:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. 615-893-5151. www.woodfinchapel.com
Published in The Daily News Journal from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2019
