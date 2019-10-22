|
|
Joyce Marie Cruse
Murfreesboro - Joyce Marie Cruse, age 74 of Murfreesboro died October 22, 2019. She was a native Crossville and was preceded in death by her husband, Leon Cruse; parents, Andy Thurman and Willie Belle Webb West; siblings; Fran Pieratt, Taft West, Thelma Mills, Bill West. Mrs. Cruse was a member of Leanna Church of Christ and had worked for the Tax Group in Murfreesboro.
She is survived by her children, Vicky Westmoreland and husband Pete of Bryant AL Melissa Brewer of Murfreesboro, John Cruse and wife Kayleigh of Dora, AL, grandchildren; Jordan, John Ryan, Jackson, Rowan, Jack, Ashley, Annabelle, Preston, Morgan, Five great-grandchildren, Brothers; Ralph West of Nashville, Donnie West of Ashland City, Sisters; Brenda Adams of PA, Glenda Pugh and husband Ronnie of Murfreesboro.
Visitation will be 4:00PM to 6:00PM Thursday with funeral service at 6:00PM Thursday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Brother Kevin Dye will officiate. Graveside service will be 11AM Friday at Perryville Baptist Church Cemetery in Decatur Co. www.woodfinchapel.com
Published in The Daily News Journal from Oct. 22 to Oct. 24, 2019