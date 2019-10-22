Services
Woodfin Funeral Chapel
1488 LASCASSAS PIKE
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
(615) 893-5151
For more information about
Joyce Cruse
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Woodfin Funeral Chapel
1488 LASCASSAS PIKE
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
6:00 PM
Woodfin Funeral Chapel
1488 LASCASSAS PIKE
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
View Map
Graveside service
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Perryville Baptist Church Cemetery
Decatur Co, TN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce Cruse
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce Marie Cruse


1945 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joyce Marie Cruse Obituary
Joyce Marie Cruse

Murfreesboro - Joyce Marie Cruse, age 74 of Murfreesboro died October 22, 2019. She was a native Crossville and was preceded in death by her husband, Leon Cruse; parents, Andy Thurman and Willie Belle Webb West; siblings; Fran Pieratt, Taft West, Thelma Mills, Bill West. Mrs. Cruse was a member of Leanna Church of Christ and had worked for the Tax Group in Murfreesboro.

She is survived by her children, Vicky Westmoreland and husband Pete of Bryant AL Melissa Brewer of Murfreesboro, John Cruse and wife Kayleigh of Dora, AL, grandchildren; Jordan, John Ryan, Jackson, Rowan, Jack, Ashley, Annabelle, Preston, Morgan, Five great-grandchildren, Brothers; Ralph West of Nashville, Donnie West of Ashland City, Sisters; Brenda Adams of PA, Glenda Pugh and husband Ronnie of Murfreesboro.

Visitation will be 4:00PM to 6:00PM Thursday with funeral service at 6:00PM Thursday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Brother Kevin Dye will officiate. Graveside service will be 11AM Friday at Perryville Baptist Church Cemetery in Decatur Co. www.woodfinchapel.com
Published in The Daily News Journal from Oct. 22 to Oct. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joyce's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now