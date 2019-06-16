Services
Woodfin Memorial Chapel & On-site Crematory - Murfreesboro
1488 Lascassas Pike
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
(615) 893-5151
Joyce Presley
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 16, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Woodfin Memorial Chapel
1488 Lascassas Pike
Murfreesboro, TN
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Woodfin Memorial Chapel
1488 Lascassas Pike
Murfreesboro, TN
Burial
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
2:00 PM
Drury Cemetery
Lafayette, TN
Murfreesboro - Joyce T. "Granny" Presley, age 76 of Murfreesboro, died Friday, June 14, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born in Nashville, a daughter of the late Major Wilson Key and Elsie May Carter Key. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Grover Presley, Jr; a sister, Peggy Gleaves; and a brother, Homer Key.

Survivors include her daughters, Cathy Fisher and husband Ricky of Nolensville, Debra Hicks and husband Tim, Robin Nicholson and husband Ricky; a son, William Presley and wife Michelle, all of Murfreesboro; grandchildren, Nicki McQuiston of LaVergne, Holly Fisher of Murfreesboro, Cory Fisher of Nashville, Heather Vantrease of Auburntown, Cody Hicks of Murfreesboro, Dustin Nicholson of Bell Buckle, Destiny Harrell, Ashley Smith, and Chase Presley, all of Murfreesboro, Jessica Conrad of Nashville; twelve great grandchildren; a brother, Vernon Key and wife Bernice of Rockvale; a sister, Shirley Dunn of Florida; a host of other loving family and friends, and her faithful canine companion Tiffany.

Visitation will be 2:00 until 6:00 p.m. Sunday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral Services will be 11:00 a.m. Monday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel with Deacon Michael Fain officiating. Burial will follow at 2:00 pm in Drury Cemetery in Lafayette with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

An online guestbook is available for the Presley family at www.woodfinchapel.com
Published in The Daily News Journal on June 16, 2019
