Juanelle Neely Eddleman
Murfreesboro - Juanelle Graves Neely Eddleman, age 87, of Murfreesboro, TN, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, February 19, 2019. A native of Maury County, TN, she was born on March 9, 1931. She was preceded in death by her parents, Oscar Ransom and Roxie Lafferty Graves; her husbands, James E. Neely and Earl E. Eddleman; son, Michael Neely; grandchildren, Jimmy Preston and Joshua Hill; brothers, Wilson (Sarah) Graves and Tom (Evelyn) Graves; and sisters, Reba (Albert) Patton and Ventus (CD) Ingram.
A Celebration of Life will be Sunday at 1:00 p.m. at Walter Hill Church of Christ. Brother Ralph Richardson and Brother Paul Norwood will officiate. Burial will be in Roselawn Memorial Gardens.
She is survived by her children, Lana Neely Preston, Rita Neely Hill, Tony (Tammy) Neely, Paul (Shireen) Neely, Jody (Robin) Neely, and Jimmy Neely Jr; brothers, Timothy M. Graves and Jim (Sue) Graves; sister, Stella Prince; grandchildren, Rachel (Jason) Timbs, Julie Ann (Ben) Stamps, Matthew Neely, Daniel (Heather) Neely, Jonathan Neely, Mary Katherine (Preston) McEwen, McKenzie Neely, and Corey (John) Studer; great-grandchildren, Olivia Timbs, Aliyah Hill, Lily Anna Miller, Faith Timbs, Harper McEwen, Ava Studer, Anna Studer, Joanna Neely, Nola McEwen, and Caleb Stamps; and special friend, T.R. James.
Mrs. Juanelle graduated from Spring Hill H.S. in Spring Hill, TN, in 1949 and was a graduate of St. Thomas School of Nursing in Nashville, TN, in 1952. She was a Registered Nurse and retired from Alvin C. York VAMC in 1991. She was a member of Walter Hill Church of Christ.
Matthew Neely, Daniel Neely, Jonathan Neely, Jason Timbs, Preston McEwen, John Studer and Ben Stamps will serve as pallbearers.
The Elders and Deacons of Walter Hill Church of Christ will serve as Honorary Pallbearers.
Memorials in memory of Mrs. Juanelle can be made to Greenhouse Ministries at 309 South Spring St. Murfreesboro, TN 37130; Churches of Christ Disaster Relief Effort at P.O. Box 111180 Nashville, TN. 37222; or to a .
Visitation will be Saturday from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Woodfin Memorial Chapel.
Published in The Daily News Journal on Feb. 21, 2019