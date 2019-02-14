|
Juanita Albertson
Murfreesboro - Mrs. Juanita Irene Albertson, age 70, passed away after a 6 month illness, on Friday, January 25th. Juanita is survived by her sons, Stacy, Jason, and Mack, and her daughter (in-law) Rachel, grandchildren DC, Heather, Kyle Ann, Jeffrey, Jesse, Josh, Cody, Marissa, Katrina, and Garrett, great grandchildren Kailey, Emma, Angel, Isabella, Braxton, Joseph, Laken, Aliyah, Brinlee, Hunter, and Faith, and sisters Jo Ann, Louise, and Margie. Plus, her grand dog Madi. Additionally, there are many cousins, nieces, nephews, and extended family. She was an amazing woman to all who crossed her path.
Celebration of Life for Mrs. Albertson will be held Saturday, February 16th at Nelson & Sons Chapel Murfreesboro 448 East Burton Street beginning at 1:00 pm. Services are in the care of Nelson & Sons Chapel Murfreesboro (615) 494-5001. Online condolences: www.nelsonandsons.net
Published in The Daily News Journal on Feb. 14, 2019