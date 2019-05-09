Juanita Blackwood



Murfreesboro - Juanita Anne Blackwood passed away peacefully in Murfreesboro on May 7, 2019 after a brief illness. The daughter of Thomas and Lorena Beavers, she was born on July 30, 1926 in Shelbyville, Tennessee, where she lived most of her life. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Robert and James Beavers.



Married to Grady L. Blackwood in 1942 and widowed in 2015, she is survived by her children, Grady Jr., (M'lou) and Scott (Suzanne), and her grandchildren, Alex, Emily, Mollie, Zoë, and Hanna.



As a mother and homemaker, her Christian faith was central in her life and foremost in her efforts to raise her children well. She is warmly remembered by friends and family as a vivacious woman of wit and energy who worked hard, loved deeply, and rejoiced in her family and her faith.



Visitation with the family will be 11:00 AM until time of chapel service at 12:00 PM, Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Willow Mount Cemetery in Shelbyville.



Arrangements are under the direction of Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 South Church St., Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422. Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com. Published in The Daily News Journal on May 9, 2019