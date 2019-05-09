Services
Jennings & Ayers Funeral Home
820 South Church St
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
(615) 893-2422
Visitation
Saturday, May 11, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Jennings & Ayers Funeral Home
820 South Church St
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
View Map
Service
Saturday, May 11, 2019
12:00 PM
Jennings & Ayers Funeral Home
820 South Church St
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Juanita Blackwood
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Juanita Blackwood


1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Juanita Blackwood Obituary
Juanita Blackwood

Murfreesboro - Juanita Anne Blackwood passed away peacefully in Murfreesboro on May 7, 2019 after a brief illness. The daughter of Thomas and Lorena Beavers, she was born on July 30, 1926 in Shelbyville, Tennessee, where she lived most of her life. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Robert and James Beavers.

Married to Grady L. Blackwood in 1942 and widowed in 2015, she is survived by her children, Grady Jr., (M'lou) and Scott (Suzanne), and her grandchildren, Alex, Emily, Mollie, Zoë, and Hanna.

As a mother and homemaker, her Christian faith was central in her life and foremost in her efforts to raise her children well. She is warmly remembered by friends and family as a vivacious woman of wit and energy who worked hard, loved deeply, and rejoiced in her family and her faith.

Visitation with the family will be 11:00 AM until time of chapel service at 12:00 PM, Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Willow Mount Cemetery in Shelbyville.

Arrangements are under the direction of Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 South Church St., Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422. Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.
Published in The Daily News Journal on May 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Jennings & Ayers Funeral Home
Download Now