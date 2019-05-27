Services
Jennings & Ayers Funeral Home
820 South Church St
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
(615) 893-2422
Graveside service
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Roselawn Memorial Gardens
Juanita W. Cooper


1925 - 2019
Juanita W. Cooper Obituary
Juanita W. Cooper

Murfreesboro - Juanita W. Cooper, age 93, passed away on May 25, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Alton B. and Pauline Arnold Webb. She was preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, Winfred Cooper; brother, Wayne (Gus) Webb; and sister, Patricia W. Abdouch.

Mrs. Cooper is survived by her brother, Don Allen (Lou Ann) Webb of Smyrna; sisters, Peggie W. (Ben) Bugg, Judy W. (John R. Jr.) Howse of Murfreesboro, and Melanie W. Davis of Manchester; and numerous nephews, nieces and cousins.

A Rutherford County native, Mrs. Cooper was a graduate of Walter Hill High School and Andrew Jackson University. She retired from Alvin C. York VA Medical Center and was a member of Mt. Herman Baptist Church. She was a Worthy Matron of the Order of Eastern Star and Murfreesboro's first Secretary of the Year in 1964.

A graveside service will be led by Bro. Tommy Carter at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday May 28, 2019 at Roselawn Memorial Gardens.

Family members wish to express sincere thanks and appreciation to the staff at The Rutherford Assisted Living for the excellent care provided during Juanita's two and one-half year residence there. Also for the brief period of additional care by Avalon Hospice Care, the family is grateful.

Arrangements are under the direction of Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 South Church St., Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422. Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.
Published in The Daily News Journal on May 27, 2019
