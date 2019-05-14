Services
Jennings & Ayers Funeral Home
820 South Church St
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
(615) 893-2422
Visitation
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, May 16, 2019
2:00 PM
Murfreesboro - Judd Ryan Eschliman, II, age 36, passed away May 12, 2019 at St Thomas Rutherford Hospital. He was born in Ft. Ord, California and has lived in Rutherford County the past 25 years. He worked with Magnetic Dreams as a Digital Animator.

Judd is survived by his daughter, Ryan Elizabeth Eschliman; wife, Debbie Sittloh Eschliman; parents, Judd Ryan Eschliman, Sr. and Sheri Eschliman; brother, Jason Eschliman; sister, Jennifer (Joey) Smith; grandmother, Elsie Leigh; in-laws Joseph Sittloh and Regina Sittloh; and sisters-in-law, Kathy (Ryon) Patterson and Bobbie (Greg) Costa.

Visitation with the family will be 4:00-8:00 PM, Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home

Chapel service will be 2:00 PM, Thursday, May 16, 2019 at Jennings and Ayers with Rev. Brian Harrell officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Arrangements are under the direction of Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 South Church St., Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422. Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.
Published in The Daily News Journal on May 14, 2019
