Woodfin Chapel - Smyrna
203 N. Lowry Street
Smyrna, TN 37167
615-459-3254
Judith Jorgensen
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Woodfin Chapel - Smyrna
203 N. Lowry Street
Smyrna, TN 37167
Smyrna - Judith Ellen Jorgensen, age 80, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 9, 2019, in Smyrna in the company of loved ones. Judie was born November 27, 1938, in Indianapolis, Indiana to J. Kenneth and Margaret Rhodes. She married Floyd Jorgensen in May of 1958 and they raised three daughters. Judie enjoyed her work as a medical assistant and a medical secretary until she retired. Her loved ones remember her as a strong-willed woman with a sharp wit and a generous spirit. She was an avid gardener, often called upon to revive the plants of the less horticulturally inclined with her green thumb. She also had a passion for music, singing in her church choir and conducting many a symphony along with her radio or television. Judie was happiest when lost in the tangles of her garden or in the pages of a good book with her beloved cats nearby.

She is preceded in death by her parents, J. Kenneth and Margaret Rhodes; and her brother, James Rhodes. She is survived by her daughters, Debra (Jamie) Roskom, Donna (Eric) Growden, and Diane Jorgensen; her grandchildren, Bethany and Andrew Growden; and her sister, Carrell Rhodes.

Visitation will be held at Woodfin Funeral Chapel in Smyrna on Friday, March 15, from 4-8 pm. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Best Friends Animal Society or Alive Hospice.

Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. 615-459-3254. www.woodfinchapel.com
Published in The Daily News Journal on Mar. 12, 2019
