Hunter Funeral Home - Watertown
208 West Main Street
Watertown, TN 37184
(615) 237-9318
Judson Hollis
Graveside service
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
10:00 AM
Cunningham Cemetery
Judson Hollis Jr.

Judson Hollis Jr. Obituary
Judson Hollis, Jr.

Smyrna - Age 85 died Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020. Born Aug. 8, 1934 in Ashland City, TN, he was the son of the late Robert Judson Hollis and Eva Mai Jackson Hollis and was preceded in death by a sons, Robbie Hollis and Bobby Hollis; brothers-in-law, Joe Howard Bass and William Aubrey Gentry; stepfather, Frank Pryor and a stepbrother, Ben Pryor. Judson is survived by his wife, Earline Bass Hollis; children, Glenn, David, Marsha and Jean Hollis; several grandchildren and great grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Mary Gentry and Gale Bass; nieces and nephews. Graveside services and interment will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020 at Cunningham Cemetery with Bro. Terry Campbell officiating. HUNTER FUNERAL HOME, Watertown (615)237-9318
Published in The Daily News Journal from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020
