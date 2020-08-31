1/
Judy Ann Martin
Judy Ann Martin

Murfreesboro - Judy Ann Martin, age 66 of Murfreesboro, TN passed on Sunday, August 30, 2020 peacefully at home from an extended illness.

Born April 20, 1954 to the late Thomas L. Sr. and Roberta Hutchins Davis.

She is survived by her son; Christopher L. (Courtney) Martin, granddaughter; Nola B. Martin, and a brother; Thomas (Connie) Davis Jr.

Judy was of Christian faith and a graduate of 1972 Central High School in Murfreesboro, TN.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Murfreesboro Funeral Home from 4pm - 6pm with the service to follow at 6pm in the chapel.

Murfreesboro Funeral Home is honored to serve the Martin family.

Murfreesboro Funeral Home and Cremation Services 615-896-2229.




Published in The Daily News Journal from Aug. 31 to Sep. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Murfreesboro Funeral Home & Cremation Services
145 Innsbrooke Blvd
Murfreesboro, TN 37128
615-896-2229
