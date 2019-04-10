|
Judy Gail Alsup Wrather
Smyrna, TN - Judy Gail Alsup Wrather was born August 14, 1951. She went to be with the Lord on April 4, 2019 at the age of 67. She is preceded in death by her parents Arlie and Vivian Mann Alsup, brother, Wayne Alsup, and sisters, Jeanette Wright and Annette Martin.
Judy is survived by her husband of 49 years, Allen Harris Wrather, and two children Gwen Oatsvall and her husband Scott of Brentwood TN, and Paul Wrather of Smyrna, TN; brothers, Arlie Alsup of Conway SC, and Stevie Alsup of Murfreesboro, TN; sister, Deborah Alsup of Murfreesboro, TN. Judy is the proud grandparent of 10 grandchildren, Tori, Rayna, Mackenzie, Jeremiah, Elijah, Dailen, Emily, Maggie, Joseph and Daisy. She also has one great-grandchild name Uriah.
Visitation will be Saturday April 13, 2019 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial. Funeral service will be held 12:00 PM Saturday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel with her son-in-law Scott Oatsvall officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens with her grandsons and family serving as pallbearers.
Judy was a 1969 graduate of Walter Hill High School. She was a 25 veteran of Nissan. Other than her family, softball was the love of her life. She was inducted into the National Softball Hall of Fame. She loved and cared for everyone that the Lord placed in her path. She will be remembered for her grace and kindness always. In lieu of flowers her family is asking for donations to 147 Team which is a ministry her daughter founded.
An online guestbook for the Wrather family is available at www.woodifnchapel.com.
Woodfin Memorial Chapel. 615-893-5151.
Published in The Daily News Journal on Apr. 10, 2019