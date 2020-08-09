1/1
Julia Poindexter (Julia (Judy) Powers)
Julia Poindexter (née Julia (Judy) Powers)

Murfreesboro - Julia Ann Poindexter age 81 of Murfreesboro, passed away Friday, August 7, 2020 at Diversicare of Smyrna following a short illness. She was born September 7, 1938 in Clarksville to the late Claude and Lucille Powers.

She is survived by her son, Gary Comperry; daughter, Debbie Field; grandchildren, Christopher Comperry, Benjamin Comperry, Joshua Field, Christian Field, Andrew Field, Gregg Poindexter, Tina Poindexter, and Aidan Poindexter; great granddaughter, Carolyn Comperry; stepdaughters Pam Poindexter, Amber Ablefonlin, and Kelly Poindexter; niece Becky Powers; nephews Rusty Powers and Glen Powers. She is predeceased by her former husband Wendell Comperry; former husband, David Tompkins; and stepson Todd Poindexter.

Julia was born and raised in Clarksville. Her second husband was in the Army. She traveled to Germany and had the opportunity to visit several countries before they settled down in Idaho. She moved to Ohio with her third husband and lived there 9 years. Eventually she moved back to Tennessee where she found a job and bought a house in Murfreesboro. She lived in Murfreesboro for 33 years. She worked as a Bookkeeper for Javelin Boat Company and Hoover Paints before retiring. She enjoyed bowling, gardening, and working in her church bookstore.

Visitation will be Monday, August 10, 2020 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM and Tuesday, August 11, 2020 from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM. Funeral services will be at 11:00 AM at McReynolds, Nave, & Larson Funeral Home.






Published in The Daily News Journal from Aug. 9 to Aug. 10, 2020.
