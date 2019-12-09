Services
Woodfin Chapel - Smyrna
203 N. Lowry Street
Smyrna, TN 37167
615-459-3254
Julian O. "Jim Bailey, Jr.

Smyrna, TN - Julian O. "Jim" Bailey, Jr., age 86 of Smyrna, TN, passed away Sunday December 8, 2019. A native of Memphis, TN, he was the son of the late Julian O. Bailey, Sr. and Sarah Miller Bailey. Mr. Bailey was also preceded in death by his first wife, Marion Hardy Bailey, a son, Alan Bailey and a daughter, Debbie Warnack Parchman.

Mr. Bailey is survived by his wife, Margaret Edmondson Warnack; sons, Mark Bailey and his wife Brenda of Smyrna, TN, David Warnack and his Fiancée Cindy Howell of Smyrna, TN, and Paul Warnack and his wife Vicky of Murfreesboro, TN; sister, Carol Bailey Watson of Memphis, TN; grandchildren, John Bailey and his wife Kali, Bret Bailey, Megan Bailey Colvin and her husband Zach, Aaron Bailey, Lacey Stewart and her husband Colt, Haley and Abbey Parchman, Kayla and Julie Warnack; great-grandchildren, Fletcher, Alanna, and Lewis Colvin, and Syrus Stewart: daughter-in-law, Ellen Bailey of Bellbrook, OH.

Visitation with the family will be from 2:00 PM to 8:00 PM Tuesday at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Funeral service will be held 2:00 PM Wednesday at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna with Rev. Edgar Boles and Rev. Milton Hicks officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens with military honors. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

Mr. Bailey was a Christian and faithful member of Living Springs Baptist Church, a retired US Air Force veteran, and also a retired teacher having taught at Smyrna Middle School and Thurman Francis.

The Bailey family would like to thank the doctors, nurses, and staff in the CVICU of Tri-Star Centennial Medical Center for the love and care given to Mr. Bailey.

An online guestbook for the Bailey family is available at www.woodfinchapel.com.

Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. 615-459-3254.
Published in The Daily News Journal from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019
