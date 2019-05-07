|
|
Jullie Ann Harris
Murfreesboro - Jullie Ann Harris, age 68 of Murfreesboro, TN went to be with the Lord on Sunday, May 5, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her father: Jack Tomberlain.
She is survived by her mother: Louise Tomberlain, her husband of 48 years, Eddie Harris, daughter: Misty (Ricky) Marlin, son: Mickey (Crystal) Harris, grandchildren: Luke Marlin, Annabelle Marlin, Mikayla Harris, and Jackson Harris.
Jullie was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County but loved to spend her falls and winters in Florida with her husband, Eddie, after retirement.
She was a graduate of Walter Hill High School and Fall Business College. She was previously employed at MTSU and the VA Hospital in the recreation department. She volunteered for many years with the Uncle Dave Macon Days festival.
She enjoyed the beach and spending time with her family and friends, especially her grandchildren.
Visitation will be held at Murfreesboro Funeral Home on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 from 4pm - 8pm. Service will be Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at 2pm at Murfreesboro Funeral Home with Bro. Jim Creech officiating. Interment will follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens.
Murfreesboro Funeral Home is honored to serve the Harris family.
Murfreesboro Funeral Home and Cremation Services 615-896-2229.
Published in The Daily News Journal on May 7, 2019