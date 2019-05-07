Services
Murfreesboro Funeral Home - Murfreesboro
145 Innsbrooke Blvd
Murfreesboro, TN 37128
615-896-2229
Visitation
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Murfreesboro Funeral Home - Murfreesboro
145 Innsbrooke Blvd
Murfreesboro, TN 37128
View Map
Service
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
2:00 PM
Murfreesboro Funeral Home - Murfreesboro
145 Innsbrooke Blvd
Murfreesboro, TN 37128
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jullie Harris
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jullie Ann Harris

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jullie Ann Harris Obituary
Jullie Ann Harris

Murfreesboro - Jullie Ann Harris, age 68 of Murfreesboro, TN went to be with the Lord on Sunday, May 5, 2019.

She was preceded in death by her father: Jack Tomberlain.

She is survived by her mother: Louise Tomberlain, her husband of 48 years, Eddie Harris, daughter: Misty (Ricky) Marlin, son: Mickey (Crystal) Harris, grandchildren: Luke Marlin, Annabelle Marlin, Mikayla Harris, and Jackson Harris.

Jullie was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County but loved to spend her falls and winters in Florida with her husband, Eddie, after retirement.

She was a graduate of Walter Hill High School and Fall Business College. She was previously employed at MTSU and the VA Hospital in the recreation department. She volunteered for many years with the Uncle Dave Macon Days festival.

She enjoyed the beach and spending time with her family and friends, especially her grandchildren.

Visitation will be held at Murfreesboro Funeral Home on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 from 4pm - 8pm. Service will be Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at 2pm at Murfreesboro Funeral Home with Bro. Jim Creech officiating. Interment will follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens.

Murfreesboro Funeral Home is honored to serve the Harris family.

Murfreesboro Funeral Home and Cremation Services 615-896-2229.
Published in The Daily News Journal on May 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now