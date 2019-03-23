Services
Woodfin Chapel - Smyrna
203 N. Lowry Street
Smyrna, TN 37167
615-459-3254
Justin Eisbrenner
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
12:00 PM
Woodfin Chapel
Smyrna, TN
Justin Eisbrenner Obituary
Justin Eisbrenner

Smyrna - Justin Robert Eisbrenner, age 29, passed away Wednesday, March 20, 2019. A native of Nashville he was preceded in death by his grandparents. He is survived by his parents Robert and Lynda Eisbrenner and many close and loving friends.

Funeral services will be Monday at 12:00 PM at Woodfin Chapel in Smyrna. A private burial will be held at Christ Church Memorial Gardens.

Justin had the ability to make people laugh and could brighten the room with his smile. He was very artistic, brilliant minded and enjoyed writing poems. He also loved writing music.

Visitation will be Monday 10:00-12:00 PM at Woodfin Chapel in Smyrna.

Woodfin Funeral Chapel Smyrna 615 -459-3254 Online condolences may be made at www.woodfinchapel.com
Published in The Daily News Journal on Mar. 23, 2019
