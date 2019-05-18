|
|
J.W. Gossett
Smyrna - James Wesley "J.W." Gossett, age 94, passed peacefully at his home on Thursday, May 16, 2019.
He is survived by his wife of 72 and a half years, Christine Gossett; two sons, Roy Gossett and his wife Cindy, and Wayne Gossett and his wife Jayne; three grandchildren, Troy Gossett and his wife Marcy, Bryan Gossett and his wife Lisa, and Salena Scott and her husband James; four great-grandchildren; and one great great-grandchild.
He was a member of Stewarts Creek Church of Christ for 49 years. In 1963, he moved to his beloved farm on Rocky Fork Road. He loved his farming, tractors, mules and cows.
J.W. was a heavy equipment operator for 23 years with Bush Building Company in Nashville.
He served in World War II in the Army and was in Malia, Philippines.
After retirement, he and his wife enjoyed traveling around the US and Canada.
Visitation will the family will be Sunday from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Monday from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Woodfin Chapel in Smyrna. Funeral services will be Monday at 1:00 p.m. Buddy Neal, Greg Vick and Allen Vick will officiate.
Active Pallbearers will be Bryan Gossett, Troy Gossett, James Scott, Todd Spearman, Tommy Gossett, and Ed Kennedy.
Honorary Pallbearers will be the elders and deacons and all of the church family at Stewart Creek Church of Christ, Joe Adams, Robert Vick, Ray Lee, Wayne Lee, David Lee, Lynne Lee, and Robert Kelly Lee.
Published in The Daily News Journal on May 18, 2019