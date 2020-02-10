|
Karen Nan Kelly
Murfreesboro - Karen Nan Kelly, age 77 of Murfreesboro, TN went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, February 9, 2020.
Mrs. Kelly was preceded in death by her parents; Morris and Mona Zamshnick Kotler, and a brother; Alan Kotler.
She is survived by her loving husband; Robin Kelly, sons; Michael (Karen) Schine, Joel (Paula) Borsack, daughter; Milicent Borsack, step-son; Patrick (Lisa) Kelly and step-daughter; Michelle (Herman) Jones.
Visitation with the family will be at Murfreesboro Funeral Home on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 from 11am - 1pm with services to follow at 1pm in the chapel. Interment will be at Miller Cemetery in Christiana, TN with Pastor Sherman Boyd officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations be sent to Gideon.org/Sendtheword in memory of Karen Kelly.
Published in The Daily News Journal from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020