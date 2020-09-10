1/1
Katherine Bratton
Katherine Bratton

Murfreesboro - Katherine M. Bratton, age 94, passed away on August 23, 2020, in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. Kay, as we all knew her, was born in Gurden, Arkansas, the daughter of Arthur and Virginia Buckley.

Kay attended Middle Tennessee State University and Tennessee State University for her undergraduate degree. She obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Clinical Social Work, as well as a Master's Degree from the University of Tennessee. She was employed at the Rutherford County Guidance Center as the Adminstrative Assistant until her retirement at the age of 71.

She was a member of the First Methodist Church in Murfreesboro. She enjoyed her family, traveling, camping, sports, and her beautiful roses. Kay was a lively vivacious little lady who had wicked sense of humor. She kept many folks entertained with her witty quips and fun conversations. She raised six children, and she was greatly loved by each of them.

She is survived by David Bratton (Donna), Susan Bratton Bancroft (Butch), Donny Bratton (Shelia), Mike Bratton (Mary), and Patty Bratton Key. She was the proud grandmother of eleven grandchildren and fifteen great grandchildren. She was predeceased by husband, Leonard D. Bratton, and Carol Ann Bratton, daughter.

Due to Covid19 restrictions, there will be no visitation or memorial service. According to her wishes, Kay was cremated and her ashes will be scattered in the Grand Tetons, her favorite mountains.

An online guestbook is available at www.woodfinchapel.com

615-893-5151




Published in The Daily News Journal from Sep. 10 to Sep. 13, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Woodfin Funeral Chapel
1488 LASCASSAS PIKE
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
615.893.5151
