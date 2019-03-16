|
|
Katherine "Kay" Crafton
Murfreesboro - Katherine Louise Crafton, age 84 of Murfreesboro, passed away Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at St. Thomas in Murfreesboro surrounded by family. She was born October 28, 1934 in New Orleans, Louisiana, the daughter of Henry Edward King and Julia Virginia Lampa King.
She is survived by her husband of over 65 years, William Morgan Crafton; one son, Scott Morgan Crafton of Gallatin; two daughters, Lynda Colleen Crafton of Temple, Texas, and Shannon Lea (Clayton) Ledford of Murfreesboro; and eleven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by one son, Brian Keith (Tammy) Crafton of White House.
Services to celebrate Mrs. Crafton will be on the afternoon of Sunday, March 17, 2019 at Three O'clock at Roselawn Funeral Home with final placement to follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens. Friends are cordially invited to visitation with the family two hours prior to the service on Sunday.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .
Published in The Daily News Journal on Mar. 16, 2019