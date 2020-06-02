Katherine Powell
Katherine Powell

Murfreesboro - Katherine Mae Powell, age 73 of Murfreesboro, TN went to be with Jesus on May 31, 2020. She was born in Nashville, TN to the late Nathan Bates and Willie Mae Davidson Bates.

Mrs. Powell is survived by her husband, David Powell; son, Dominick Powell; daughters, Misty Walker and Ginger Morris; brother, David Bates; sisters, Debra Crocker and Janie Lang; grandchildren, John Morris, Joshua Morris, Jasmine Morris, Corey Brewer, Brandon Brewer, and Brittany Brewer; and 5 great-grandchildren.

No services are to be held at this time. An online guestbook is available for the family at www.woodfinchapel.com

Woodfin Memorial Chapel (615) 893-5151




Published in The Daily News Journal from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Woodfin Funeral Chapel
1488 LASCASSAS PIKE
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
615.893.5151
