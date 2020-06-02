Katherine Powell
Murfreesboro - Katherine Mae Powell, age 73 of Murfreesboro, TN went to be with Jesus on May 31, 2020. She was born in Nashville, TN to the late Nathan Bates and Willie Mae Davidson Bates.
Mrs. Powell is survived by her husband, David Powell; son, Dominick Powell; daughters, Misty Walker and Ginger Morris; brother, David Bates; sisters, Debra Crocker and Janie Lang; grandchildren, John Morris, Joshua Morris, Jasmine Morris, Corey Brewer, Brandon Brewer, and Brittany Brewer; and 5 great-grandchildren.
No services are to be held at this time. An online guestbook is available for the family at www.woodfinchapel.com
Woodfin Memorial Chapel (615) 893-5151
Published in The Daily News Journal from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.