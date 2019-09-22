|
|
Katherine Washington
Murfreesboro - Ms. Katherine Washington, age 86, of Murfreesboro, TN passed away Thursday, September 19, 2019. She was born in Murfreesboro, TN to the late Francis and Mary Nell Koester Washington. Katherine was a 1952 graduate of Central High School where she lettered in basketball all four years. She attended Martin College, earned her Bachelor's Degree from Wayland Baptist, and a Master's Degree in Education from the University of Houston. Katherine played professional women's basketball in the early 1950's for Nashville Business College and Wayland Baptist. She travelled to Russia, China, and South America playing for the AAU team. Katherine has been inducted into the National Women's Basketball Hall of Fame. She taught physical education in Pearland, TX for nearly 30 years. Kate had a lifelong love of sports and continued to be a fierce competitor, playing in many golf tournaments throughout the Middle Tennessee area. She played her final round of golf on Thursday, September 5 at Smyrna Golf Course.
Katherine is survived by her sister, Sis Dismukes of the Blackman Community; nephews, Bo Dismukes, Jeff Dismukes, Wade Dismukes, Bill Blackman, Scott Washington, Clay Washington, and Bill Washington; and nieces, Barbara Churchley, Sharon Pennebaker, Carolyn Blackman, Marilyn Goldman, Donna Lyons, Karen Smith, Suzanne Ross, Sara Washington, Amy Price, Cissy Morse, Stephanie Dixson, Marcella Bonner, and Monica Simmons.
Visitation with the family will be Saturday, September 28, 2019 from 1:00pm until 3:00pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Burial of Katherine's cremated remains will take place Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 3:30pm at Washington Smith Cemetery in the Blackman Community.
Memorials may be made to Alive Hospice, 1718 Patterson St, Nashville, TN 37203 or the in memory of Katherine.
An online guestbook is available for the family at www.woodfinchapel.com. Woodfin Memorial Chapel (615) 893-5151
Published in The Daily News Journal on Sept. 22, 2019