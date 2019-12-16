Services
Jennings & Ayers Funeral Home
820 South Church St
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
(615) 893-2422
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Jennings & Ayers Funeral Home
820 South Church St
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
View Map
Graveside service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
2:00 PM
McClaran Cemetery
Bogle Road
Almaville, TN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Katherine Wood
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Katherine Wood


1923 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Katherine Wood Obituary
Katherine Wood

Murfreesboro - Mrs. Katherine "Kitty" Elizabeth Wood, age 96 of Almaville, Tennessee, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 12, 2019. Born July 1, 1923 in Almaville, Tennessee. She was the daughter of the late Childress Theophilus Harris and Eva McClaran Harris. She graduated valedictorian from the small Almaville School in 1941 and joined her sister in Washington D.C. where she worked as a secretary during the war years. In 1941 she traveled by train to Macon, Georgia, to marry her childhood sweetheart and love of her life, Randall Coleman Wood, a new pilot in the Army Air Corp. When the war ended, Randall became a high school teacher in Springfield, Tennessee, but was activated by the US Air Force and sent to Korea for 18 months. This left Kitty to care for their 5-year-old son and baby daughter. Once Korea ended, Randall decided to make the Air Force a career and Kitty continued her work as the stay-at-home mom. She loved her work and enjoyed the travel that they experienced. They spent years in many of the southern states and three years in France, always returning home to family and Tennessee whenever possible. Retirement from the military and returning to Tennessee in 1968, they finally were home. She then was kept busy supporting a new career for Randall and sending the kids off to school and on their own. She was a wonderful mother and follower of Jesus Christ. She was smart, loving, funny, strong, a gentle disciplinarian, always with a positive attitude and a kind word, and loved people.

She is survived by daughter, Kathy Wood Buker (Chris) and son, Gary Harris Wood (Cindy); granddaughter, Elizabeth Ashley Buker; grandsons, Daniel Alexander Buker (Sarah), Brennan Patrick Wood (Dawn), Ryan Matthew Wood (Elizabeth); and great granddaughters, Katelyn Melissa Wood, Gracen Elizabeth Wood, Mary Catherine Wood; and great grandson, James Harris Wood. She also leaves behind many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Graveside service will be at McClaran Cemetery, Bogle Road, Almaville, Tennessee at 2:00 PM, Saturday, December 21, 2019. Visitation will be from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.

Memorials may be made to Locks Memorial United Methodist Church, 7880 Almaville Road, Arrington, Tennessee 37014.

Arrangements are under the direction of Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 South Church St., Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422. Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.
Published in The Daily News Journal from Dec. 16 to Dec. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Katherine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Jennings & Ayers Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -