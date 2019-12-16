|
Katherine Wood
Murfreesboro - Mrs. Katherine "Kitty" Elizabeth Wood, age 96 of Almaville, Tennessee, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 12, 2019. Born July 1, 1923 in Almaville, Tennessee. She was the daughter of the late Childress Theophilus Harris and Eva McClaran Harris. She graduated valedictorian from the small Almaville School in 1941 and joined her sister in Washington D.C. where she worked as a secretary during the war years. In 1941 she traveled by train to Macon, Georgia, to marry her childhood sweetheart and love of her life, Randall Coleman Wood, a new pilot in the Army Air Corp. When the war ended, Randall became a high school teacher in Springfield, Tennessee, but was activated by the US Air Force and sent to Korea for 18 months. This left Kitty to care for their 5-year-old son and baby daughter. Once Korea ended, Randall decided to make the Air Force a career and Kitty continued her work as the stay-at-home mom. She loved her work and enjoyed the travel that they experienced. They spent years in many of the southern states and three years in France, always returning home to family and Tennessee whenever possible. Retirement from the military and returning to Tennessee in 1968, they finally were home. She then was kept busy supporting a new career for Randall and sending the kids off to school and on their own. She was a wonderful mother and follower of Jesus Christ. She was smart, loving, funny, strong, a gentle disciplinarian, always with a positive attitude and a kind word, and loved people.
She is survived by daughter, Kathy Wood Buker (Chris) and son, Gary Harris Wood (Cindy); granddaughter, Elizabeth Ashley Buker; grandsons, Daniel Alexander Buker (Sarah), Brennan Patrick Wood (Dawn), Ryan Matthew Wood (Elizabeth); and great granddaughters, Katelyn Melissa Wood, Gracen Elizabeth Wood, Mary Catherine Wood; and great grandson, James Harris Wood. She also leaves behind many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Graveside service will be at McClaran Cemetery, Bogle Road, Almaville, Tennessee at 2:00 PM, Saturday, December 21, 2019. Visitation will be from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made to Locks Memorial United Methodist Church, 7880 Almaville Road, Arrington, Tennessee 37014.
Memorials may be made to Locks Memorial United Methodist Church, 7880 Almaville Road, Arrington, Tennessee 37014.
