Kathi Hasty
Murfreesboro - Kathi Hasty, age 62, of Murfreesboro, TN, passed away on Saturday, August 24, 2019. A native of Murfreesboro she was preceded in death by her father, Albert Faulk; husband, Allen Eugene Hasty; brother, Russell Faulk; and sister, Gail Merritt.
Funeral services will be Thursday at 11:00 a.m. at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Brother Kenneth Hale will officiate. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery.
She is survived by her children, Jennifer Rollins of Murfreesboro and Randall Smith and his wife Jessica of Woodbury, MN; mother, Carmine Vickers Faulk; brother, David Faulk and his wife Debbie of Murfreesboro; four grandchildren, Elizabeth, Sakic, Tyler, and Gavin; along with several nieces and nephews and loving extended family.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Memorials in memory of Mrs. Hasty can be made to the or to the .
Visitation will be Wednesday from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Woodfin Memorial Chapel.
An online guestbook is available at www.woodfinchapel.com
615-893-5151
Published in The Daily News Journal on Aug. 28, 2019