Woodfin Funeral Chapel
1488 LASCASSAS PIKE
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
(615) 893-5151
Kathi Hasty
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Woodfin Memorial Chapel
1488 LASCASSAS PIKE
Murfreesboro, TN
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Woodfin Memorial Chapel
1488 LASCASSAS PIKE
Murfreesboro, TN
Kathi Hasty


1957 - 2019
Murfreesboro - Kathi Hasty, age 62, of Murfreesboro, TN, passed away on Saturday, August 24, 2019. A native of Murfreesboro she was preceded in death by her father, Albert Faulk; husband, Allen Eugene Hasty; brother, Russell Faulk; and sister, Gail Merritt.

Funeral services will be Thursday at 11:00 a.m. at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Brother Kenneth Hale will officiate. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery.

She is survived by her children, Jennifer Rollins of Murfreesboro and Randall Smith and his wife Jessica of Woodbury, MN; mother, Carmine Vickers Faulk; brother, David Faulk and his wife Debbie of Murfreesboro; four grandchildren, Elizabeth, Sakic, Tyler, and Gavin; along with several nieces and nephews and loving extended family.

Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

Memorials in memory of Mrs. Hasty can be made to the or to the .

Visitation will be Wednesday from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Woodfin Memorial Chapel.

615-893-5151
Published in The Daily News Journal on Aug. 28, 2019
