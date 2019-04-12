Kathleen Climer



Murfreesboro - Kathleen Josephine Dietrich Climer, age 61, passed away unexpectedly, on Sunday, April 7, 2019 in Bluffton, South Carolina. A native of Murfreesboro, TN, Kathy Jo had moved to Bluffton two years ago to be closer to her daughter, Julie Climer Melton, her son-in-law, Lawrence and her three grandchildren, Jackson, Emily and Ethan Melton who survive her.



Additional survivors include brothers; Norman Dietrich (Dawn) Nashville, TN, and John Dietrich (Lisa) Murfreesboro, TN, sisters; Lori Dietrich (Jerry Crawford) and Sharon Dietrich of Murfreesboro, TN, nephew; Adam Dietrich (Taylor Ann) Franklin, TN, nieces; Mollye Dietrich of Nashville, TN, Emma Dietrich, Leah Dietrich and Emma Wayne all of Murfreesboro, TN, great niece; Jane Taylor Dietrich, Franklin, TN, beloved cousins.



Kathy Jo was born in Harrisburg, PA on June 5, 1957 to the late Norman and Kathleen Dietrich. She attended Hobgood Elementary School, Bradley Middle School and graduated from Riverdale High School, Class of 1975. She was a member of St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church. Kathy was an employee of Chromalox in La Vergne, TN for many years before continuing her career at Nissan in Smyrna, TN. Kathy Jo's last years were spent working as a Customer Service Associate at Wal-Mart where she received numerous awards for her loyalty and service.



Kathy Jo adored her family and was extremely supportive of their passions and achievements. She was most proud of being "NANA" to her three grandchildren.



Kathy Jo will be remembered as a loving mother and grandmother, devoted daughter, caregiver, awesome sister, aunt, great-aunt, cousin, dear friend, sun-goddess, beach lover, avid Tennessee VOLS, Titans and NASCAR fan.



Visitation with the family will be from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 14, 2019 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home. Chapel service will begin at 1:00 p.m. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery.



Arrangements are under the direction of Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 South Church St., Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422. Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com. Published in The Daily News Journal from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2019