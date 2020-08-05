1/1
Kathleen McCown
Kathleen McCown

Bell Buckle - Kathleen McCown, age 77, of the Midland Community & Fayetteville TN, passed away

on July 24, 2020 at Alive Hospice in Murfreesboro. She was born June 10, 1943 in Rutherford

County. She was preceded in death by her parents, Curtis and Beatrice (Pinkston) Wood; brother,

Jerry Wood; and niece, Dana Wood.

She is survived by her husband, Phillip McCown; son, Chuck McCown; sister, Eloise

Gaither (Harold); brother, Ronnie Wood (Connie); sister-in-law, Jean Wood; nieces, Sheila King

(Mark), Paula Baxter (Ralph) and Tracy Wood; nephews, Brian Gaither (Christy), and Chad

Wood (April); and several great nieces and nephews.

Kathleen graduated from Christiana High School and MTSU with a bachelor's degree in

Home Economics. She taught school in Franklin and Lincoln Counties. She also worked for the

Lincoln County Health Department. She enjoyed painting and entered many of her artwork

pieces in art shows. She also enjoyed making flower arrangements and playing the piano. She

loved her family and friends and enjoyed spending time with them.

Smith Family Funeral and Cremation Services is in charge of her arrangements. On Saturday August 8th at 3pm, a graveside service will be held at Macedonia Cemetery in Skinem TN, Lincoln County.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Alive Hospice Murfreesboro, 1629 Williams Drive

Murfreesboro, TN 37129.




Published in The Daily News Journal from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Smith Family Funeral & Crematory Services Llc
3277 Franklin Rd
Murfreesboro, TN 37128
(615) 900-3083
