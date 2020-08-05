Kathleen McCown



Bell Buckle - Kathleen McCown, age 77, of the Midland Community & Fayetteville TN, passed away



on July 24, 2020 at Alive Hospice in Murfreesboro. She was born June 10, 1943 in Rutherford



County. She was preceded in death by her parents, Curtis and Beatrice (Pinkston) Wood; brother,



Jerry Wood; and niece, Dana Wood.



She is survived by her husband, Phillip McCown; son, Chuck McCown; sister, Eloise



Gaither (Harold); brother, Ronnie Wood (Connie); sister-in-law, Jean Wood; nieces, Sheila King



(Mark), Paula Baxter (Ralph) and Tracy Wood; nephews, Brian Gaither (Christy), and Chad



Wood (April); and several great nieces and nephews.



Kathleen graduated from Christiana High School and MTSU with a bachelor's degree in



Home Economics. She taught school in Franklin and Lincoln Counties. She also worked for the



Lincoln County Health Department. She enjoyed painting and entered many of her artwork



pieces in art shows. She also enjoyed making flower arrangements and playing the piano. She



loved her family and friends and enjoyed spending time with them.



Smith Family Funeral and Cremation Services is in charge of her arrangements. On Saturday August 8th at 3pm, a graveside service will be held at Macedonia Cemetery in Skinem TN, Lincoln County.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Alive Hospice Murfreesboro, 1629 Williams Drive



Murfreesboro, TN 37129.









