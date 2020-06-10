Kathryn Florence Haire
Manchester - Kathryn Haire, 77 of Manchester, Tennessee, passed away June 6th, 2020. Her health recently declined significantly, which resulted in her passing.
She was born to parents Raymond and Bessie Hall on June 16, 1944. Kathryn married BJ Haire on June 20th, 1959, in Lewes, Delaware. She was a loving and caring wife, mother and grandmother. Kathy loved her family, and leaves behind nothing but beautiful memories.
Kathryn is survived by her husband, BJ Haire, their two children: BJ Haire III (Wife: Bethany D. Haire) of Jacksonville, Florida and Robin L. Watson (husband: Blake Watson) of Platte City Missouri, five loving grandchildren: Kaleb Tarry, James Haire, Darin Haire, Lexi Hanson and Garrett Watson, as well as a sister: Sandra Dickerson and brothers: Richard Hall and Robert Hall.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that those who wish to honor her life and memory, make donations to the Shriners Children's Hospital.
Published in The Daily News Journal from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.