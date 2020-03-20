Services
Jennings & Ayers Funeral Home
820 South Church St
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
(615) 893-2422
Graveside service
Monday, Mar. 23, 2020
2:00 PM
Evergreen Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathryn Hays
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathryn Hays


2020 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kathryn Hays Obituary
Kathryn Hays

Murfreesboro - Our beloved baby girl, Kate, passed away peacefully in her sleep on March 18, 2020. In the 3 weeks she was with us, she touched many lives and was loved so deeply by all. She was a perfect baby in every way. Kate had beautiful black hair and a gorgeous little face. Her brother Jack (6 years) adored her and couldn't wait to see her blue eyes every day after school and show her his Pokémon cards.

Kate was preceded in death by great grandparents, Franklin Wade Hays, Sr, Rosemarie and Quentin Hall and Carol and James Ellingwood Bell. She is survived by her parents, Nick and Lauren Hays and brother, Jack; grandparents, Wade and Keitha Hays of Murfreesboro and Jeb and Susan Bell of Jackson; great grandparents, Joe and Vera Farrar of Murfreesboro and Betty Hays of Germantown, TN; aunts and uncles, Rachel (Hays) and Mason Peters, Sam Hays, Jared Bell, Rebecca (Bell) and Hunt Magee; and cousins, Vivian Peters and Mae Magee.

Graveside service will be 2:00 PM, Monday, March 23, 2020 at Evergreen Cemetery with Pastor Brady Cooper officiating.

Arrangements are under the direction of Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 South Church St., Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422. Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.
Published in The Daily News Journal from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kathryn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Jennings & Ayers Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -