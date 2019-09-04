Services
Woodfin Chapel - Smyrna
203 N. Lowry Street
Smyrna, TN 37167
615-459-3254
Kathy Johnson
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Woodfin Chapel - Smyrna
203 N. Lowry Street
Smyrna, TN 37167
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
5:00 PM
Woodfin Chapel - Smyrna
203 N. Lowry Street
Smyrna, TN 37167
Burial
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
3:00 PM
Valhalla Gardens of Memory
Belleville, TN
Kathy Johnson


1948 - 2019
Kathy Johnson Obituary
Kathy Johnson

Smyrna - Mrs. Kathy Johnson, age 71, passed away Sunday, September 1, 2019 at her home in Smyrna. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Helen Slavens Jr.

She is survived by her husband of 42 years Doug Johnson; son, Chad Johnson and his wife Kathi of Nashville, TN; grandchildren, Ezra and Emet Johnson of Nashville, TN; and cousin, LaDoris Schott of Fairview Heights, IL.

She worked for Nissan for a number of years and was a member of St. Luke Catholic Church.

The family wishes to give a special thanks to Judy and Tina from Alive Hospice for the love they gave to Mrs. Kathy.

Visitation will be Thursday, September 5, 2019 from 3:00-5:00 PM with funeral service following at 5:00 PM.

Burial will be Friday, September 6, 2019 at 3:00 PM at Valhalla Gardens of Memory in Belleville, IL.
Published in The Daily News Journal on Sept. 4, 2019
