Kay Armstrong
Murfreesboro - On August 13, 2019, Roberta Kay Wright Armstrong, loving mother and wife, went to be with her Lord and Savior at the age of 81 surrounded by family. She was born July 2, 1938 in Cape Girardeau, MO to Katherine and Carl J. Wright. In April 1958, she married Bill Armstrong of Sikeston, MO, moved to Nashville in 1964, raised their family in Madison and Brentwood, and has lived the last 10 years in Murfreesboro.
Her parents and one son David Armstrong preceded Mrs. Armstrong in death. She is survived by her husband Bill, children Maurie (Claudia) Armstrong of Franklin and Susan (Dr. Frank) Louthan of Murfreesboro, grandchildren Anna (Adam) Ackerman of Brentwood, Michael (Lauren) Louthan of Murfreesboro and Allison (Alex) Lawhead of Knoxville, and great grandchildren Austin Ackerman and Teddy Lawhead.
She is also survived by siblings Charles (Betty) Wright of The Villages, Florida, Sally (Don) Metz of Poplar Bluff, Missouri and John (Veronica) Wright of Savannah, Georgia.
Kay was a long-time community volunteer dating back to the 1960s when she was actively involved in the New Neighbors Club of Nashville, Middle Tennessee Council of Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts of Middle Tennessee, various PTA organizations, American Cancer Society, Women's Club of Murfreesboro, Garden Club and Col Hardy Murfree chapter of the DAR. She attended World Outreach Church in Murfreesboro.
Visitation with the family will be Saturday, August 17, 2019 from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM with a Memorial Service beginning at 3:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel.
Donations can be made in her memory to Portico, 745 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130.
Published in The Daily News Journal on Aug. 16, 2019