Services
Jennings & Ayers Funeral Home
820 South Church St
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
(615) 893-2422
Resources
More Obituaries for Kaye Harrell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kaye Harrell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kaye Harrell Obituary
Kaye Harrell

Murfreesboro - Karen "Kaye" Derington Harrell, age 72, passed away March 24, 2020 at her residence after a long illness.

A lifelong resident of Murfreesboro, Kaye was born in Paris, Tennessee on November 25, 1947. She earned an RN degree from Motlow State College and worked in the field of Geriatric Nursing for 30 years. She ended her career working for the State Department of Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities as a Quality Assurance Surveyor.

Kaye is preceded in death by her parents Robert and Ann Derington. She is survived by her son, Jason Christian Yeager (Stephanie), and a grandson, Maxwell Alexander Yeager. She will be lovingly remembered by her sisters, Cheri Mangrum (Carl) of Amissville, Virginia and Robyn Faulk (George) of Murfreesboro, nieces, Cheryl McMurray, Catherine Faulk and nephews, Rob Mangrum and Griffin Faulk.

A private burial service will be held on Monday, March 30, 2020 and a memorial service celebrating Kaye's life will be set at a later date.

Arrangements are under the direction of Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422. Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.
Published in The Daily News Journal from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kaye's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Jennings & Ayers Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -