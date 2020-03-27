|
|
Kaye Harrell
Murfreesboro - Karen "Kaye" Derington Harrell, age 72, passed away March 24, 2020 at her residence after a long illness.
A lifelong resident of Murfreesboro, Kaye was born in Paris, Tennessee on November 25, 1947. She earned an RN degree from Motlow State College and worked in the field of Geriatric Nursing for 30 years. She ended her career working for the State Department of Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities as a Quality Assurance Surveyor.
Kaye is preceded in death by her parents Robert and Ann Derington. She is survived by her son, Jason Christian Yeager (Stephanie), and a grandson, Maxwell Alexander Yeager. She will be lovingly remembered by her sisters, Cheri Mangrum (Carl) of Amissville, Virginia and Robyn Faulk (George) of Murfreesboro, nieces, Cheryl McMurray, Catherine Faulk and nephews, Rob Mangrum and Griffin Faulk.
A private burial service will be held on Monday, March 30, 2020 and a memorial service celebrating Kaye's life will be set at a later date.
Arrangements are under the direction of Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422. Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.
Published in The Daily News Journal from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020