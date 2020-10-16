1/1
Kaye Stanley
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kaye's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kaye Stanley

Kaye Stanley, age 77, died peacefully in her sleep on October 11, 2020.

She is survived by her only child, Kimberly Cain (Philip) serving as missionaries with the IMB in Niger Republic; grandchildren, Caroline Cain of Richmond, VA, and Caleb Cain of Richmond VA. She is preceded in death by her parents, Doyle and Helen Campbell, and her brother, Robert.

Kaye was a loving mother and grandmother, and a loyal friend. She was a former social work CNH support assistant at VA Puget Sound Health System. She retired, but enjoyed being busy and at the time of her death she was working as a library technical support assistant at Ouachita Baptist University.

As an Air Force kid she was born in Washington and moved around a lot growing up and lived in many different states but considered Murfreesboro, TN her home town. She is a graduate of Central High School and Middle Tennessee State University.

Kaye enjoyed photography and could remember the birthday of everyone she knew. She taught GA's and Acteens in church in Murfreesboro for many years and made 9 trips to Niger to visit her daughter and her family. She had a loving and generous spirit. She attended Third Street Baptist Church in Arkadelphia.

Her family is deeply saddened at the hole in their lives her death leaves. But they rejoice in knowing that she was believer in Jesus Christ, they will be with her again one day. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the International Mission Board at Imb.org/give or to the OBU MK Scholarship Fund (obu.edu/give). Mail to Ouachita Baptist University, Development Office, OBU Box 3754, Arkadelphia, AR 71998.

Funeral service will be 7:00 PM Monday, October 19, 2020 at Ruggles-Wilcox Funeral Home. Family will greet friends one hour prior to service. Burial will be in Mounds Park Cemetery in New Madrid, MO.

Online Guestbook: www.ruggleswilcox.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily News Journal from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Daily News Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved