Kein Brown
Murfreesboro, TN - Kevin L. Brown, age 56, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, passed away on Wednesday morning, April 22, 2020 at his home with his family by his side. Mr. Brown was the son of the late Lewis (Goolie) and Margaret Brown. He is survived by his wife, Teri Brown; son, Bass Brown and his fiancé, Abby Frazier; brothers, Mack Brown and wife Linda, Don Brown and wife Candy, and Kenn Nobinger and wife Vicki; niece, Lindsey Pflueger and husband Greg and children Emily and Evelyn; niece, Heather Henderson and husband Scott and children Cameron and Julia; niece, Chelsea Brown and nephew, Adam Brown and wife Brittney and children Gunner and Sawyer. Visitation will be at Roselawn Funeral Home on Sunday afternoon, April 26, 2020 from two o'clock till six o'clock and Monday morning, April 27, 2020 from ten o'clock till two o'clock. A graveside service to celebrate Kevin will be at two o'clock on the afternoon of Monday, April 27, 2020 at Roselawn Memorial Gardens. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Due to limits for size of gatherings, please stay in the car line until you pull under our portico and are invited to get out of your car. We invite guests inside one car at a time to briefly express your regards. Thank you for your understanding. Kevin was born in South Pittsburgh, TN raised in Jasper, TN and attended the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga. He and his brother Mack ran Brown Fence and Property Maintenance for several years before he retired. Please sign the online guestbook on Mr. Brown's page on our website to be included in his "Life Remembered Book." We will "Live Stream" the graveside service on our Facebook Page, Roselawn Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens- Murfreesboro, TN.
Published in The Daily News Journal from Apr. 23 to Apr. 25, 2020