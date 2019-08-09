|
Keith Albu
Murfreesboro - Keith Michael Albu, age 64, passed away August 7, 2019. He was born in Charleston, WV and was a resident of Rutherford County. Keith woke up every morning with joy in his heart the day he became a dad, and even more when he became a paw paw. He loved to fish, scratch his lottery tickets, watch baseball and football (he loved his Braves and Dolphins). He will be missed by all and remembered for his love and quick witt.
Keith was preceded in death by his parents, Gene Albu and Christine Wells Butler; brother, Dennis Albu; and sister, Andrea Davenport. He is survived by his daughter, Brittney Driscoll; brother, Dale Albu; sisters, Loretta Crowe, Michelle Wilson, Patricia Butler; niece, Christine Sawyers; and grandchildren, Carson Hizer and Jaxon Driscoll.
Visitation with the family will be 4:00-8:00 PM, Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.
Arrangements are under the direction of Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 South Church St., Murfreesboro, TN 37130.
