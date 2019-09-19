Services
Nelson & Sons Chapel
448 E Burton St
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
(615) 494-5001
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Nelson & Sons Chapel
448 E Burton St
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
12:00 PM
Nelson & Sons Chapel
448 E Burton St
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
1969 - 2019
Keith Shephard

Smyrna - Mr. Keith Shephard, age 49, passed away Sunday, September 8th. He is survived by three sons, Antonio, Klarence and Keith Shephard, Jr.; one daughter, Dezirae Keshia Moncel Shephard; three sisters, Sandra Webb, Debra (Theo) Briggs and Denise (Gary) Alexander; one brother, Bruce (Stacey) Shepard; six grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.

Services for Mr. Shephard will be held Saturday, September 21st at Nelson & Sons Chapel Murfreesboro 448 East Burton St, Family Visitation beginning at 11:00 with Memorial Service to follow at 12:00 noon. Services are in the care of Nelson & Sons Chapel Murfreesboro (615) 494-5001 www.nelsonandsons.net
Published in The Daily News Journal on Sept. 19, 2019
