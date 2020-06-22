Kelton Carey
Indianapolis, IN - William Kelton Carey, formerly of Smyrna, passed away on June 13, 2020. He is survived by his wife Debby Fields Carey; and son, Kristopher Carey. To view complete notice, visit www.roselawnfh.com.
Published in The Daily News Journal from Jun. 22 to Jun. 24, 2020.