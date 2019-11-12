|
Kenneth Adamson
Murfreesboro - Kenneth Wayne Adamson, age 72, passed away November 11, 2019 at Tennessee State Veterans Home. He was born in Wilson County and lived most of his life in Rutherford County. Kenneth served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War during the Tet offence. He was awarded the Bronze Star of which he was very proud. Kenneth was a member of Kingwood Heights Church of Christ. He retired from State Farm working in Data Processing after 29 years.
Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents, Jessie Morene and Hoyt Wilson Adamson. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Judy Adams Adamson; son, Michael (Teresa) Wayne Adamson; sisters, Sherry (Jimmy) Young, Vanessa (Wayne) McColgan; grandsons, Michael "Garrett" and Brennan "Gage" Adamson; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation with the family will be 4:00-8:00 PM, Friday, November 15, 2019 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.
Graveside service will be 1:00 PM, Saturday, November 16, 2019 in Milton Cemetery. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, the family would like contributions be sent to Tennessee State Veterans Home Activities Department attention to Tracy Marsteller.
Arrangements are under the direction of Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 South Church St., Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422. Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.
Published in The Daily News Journal from Nov. 12 to Nov. 16, 2019