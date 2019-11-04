|
|
Kenneth Allen Harris
Murfreesboro - Kenneth Allen Harris, age 84 of Murfreesboro, TN passed away on Saturday, November 2, 2019.
Preceded in death by his parents; Samuel Herman and Bessie Givens Harris, sisters; Frances Harris Leeman, Mary Ruth Harris, brother; Samuel David Harris, and niece; Judy Leeman.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Mildred Eilane Rogers Harris, daughter; Tammie (Terry) Harris Cleek, loving granddaughter; Hallie Lane LuCan Cleek, special step-grandsons; Terry and Steve Cleek, niece; Nancy Leeman Garrett, and nephew; Donnie Leeman.
He retired from the National Guard of 23 years, he was an assistant manager at Rutherford County Farmers Co-Op, and then retired from Lewis Brothers Bakery. He was a member of the Baptist church.
Mr. Harris' hobbies included fishing, working in his yard, and in his younger years was a DJ at WBRY radio in Woodbury, TN.
Visitation will be held at Murfreesboro Funeral Home on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 from 11am - 1pm with services to follow at 1pm in the chapel. Officiating will be Pastor Scott Reeder with interment at Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Murfreesboro, TN.
The family would like to extend a thank you to the critical care nurses at St. Thomas Rutherford and the private care givers for the family.
Murfreesboro Funeral Home is honored to serve the Harris family. 615-896-2229.
Published in The Daily News Journal from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019