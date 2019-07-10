Kenneth Black



Murfreesboro - Kenneth Black, age 82, passed away July 7, 2019 at St Thomas Rutherford Hospital. He was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County and served in the Tennessee National Guard. Kenneth attended Powells Chapel Baptist Church and retired from AVCO.



Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents, Marcus and Lola Nickens Black; brothers, John Leslie, Ernest, Martin and Ellis Black; sister, Helen Black Brown; step-daughter, Emily (Rick) Wilson; and stepgrandson, Rob Wilson. He is survived by his sons, Kenny Black of Lascassas and Timmy Black of Manchester; daughter Shella Hall DeBrita of Port Arthur, TX; step-daughter, Cindy (Lynn) Phillips; brothers, Wesley and Howard Black; sisters, Lorene Elrod, Margaret (John) Welker; nine grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.



Visitation with the family will be 4:00-8:00 PM, Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.



Chapel service will be 10:00 AM, Thursday, July 11, 2019 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home with Frank Lepetri officiating. Burial will follow in Short Cemetery. William Short, Jerry Watson, Brad Phillips, Matt Wilson, Adam Wilcox, Darren Welker, Shane Brown and Eddie McKee will serve as pallbearers.



Arrangements are under the direction of Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 South Church St., Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422. Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com Published in The Daily News Journal on July 10, 2019