Services
Jennings & Ayers Funeral Home
820 South Church St
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
(615) 893-2422
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Jennings & Ayers Funeral Home
820 South Church St
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Jennings & Ayers Funeral Home
820 South Church St
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
View Map
Service
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
2:00 PM
Jennings & Ayers Funeral Home
820 South Church St
Murfreesboro, TN 37130
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Cook
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth Cook

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kenneth Cook Obituary
Kenneth Cook

Murfreesboro - Kenneth Franklin Cook, age 73, passed away September 15, 2019 at his residence. He was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County and a retired Lieutenant with the Rutherford County Sheriff's Department. Kenneth was a former Church of God pastor, a Mason and member of the Mt Moriah Lodge in Murfreesboro.

Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents, Fred Cook and Dorothy Barrett Dixon; daughter, Kenna Denise Cook; and grandson, Jake Cook. He is survived by his wife, Lanta Lucille Travis Cook; son, Brian (Tammy) Shea Cook; daughters, Sandra (Jimmy) Jean, Vicki (Bubba) Lynn Brandon, Sherry (Robert) Stephens; grandchildren, Jonathan (Christina) Brandon, Jessica Murry, Trent (Allison) Stephens, Jensy Cook, Tyler Stephens, Peyton Cook, Cruz Jean; and four great grandchildren.

Visitation with the family will be 4:00-7:00 PM, Wednesday, September 18, 2019 and 12:00-2:00 PM, Thursday, September 19, 2019 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.

A chapel service will be 2:00 PM, Thursday, September 19, 2019 at Jennings and Ayers with Bro Trent Stephens officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Arrangements are under the direction of Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 South Church St., Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422. Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.
Published in The Daily News Journal on Sept. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kenneth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Jennings & Ayers Funeral Home
Download Now