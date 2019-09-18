|
Kenneth Cook
Murfreesboro - Kenneth Franklin Cook, age 73, passed away September 15, 2019 at his residence. He was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County and a retired Lieutenant with the Rutherford County Sheriff's Department. Kenneth was a former Church of God pastor, a Mason and member of the Mt Moriah Lodge in Murfreesboro.
Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents, Fred Cook and Dorothy Barrett Dixon; daughter, Kenna Denise Cook; and grandson, Jake Cook. He is survived by his wife, Lanta Lucille Travis Cook; son, Brian (Tammy) Shea Cook; daughters, Sandra (Jimmy) Jean, Vicki (Bubba) Lynn Brandon, Sherry (Robert) Stephens; grandchildren, Jonathan (Christina) Brandon, Jessica Murry, Trent (Allison) Stephens, Jensy Cook, Tyler Stephens, Peyton Cook, Cruz Jean; and four great grandchildren.
Visitation with the family will be 4:00-7:00 PM, Wednesday, September 18, 2019 and 12:00-2:00 PM, Thursday, September 19, 2019 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.
A chapel service will be 2:00 PM, Thursday, September 19, 2019 at Jennings and Ayers with Bro Trent Stephens officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens with family and friends serving as pallbearers.
Arrangements are under the direction of Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 South Church St., Murfreesboro, TN 37130.
Published in The Daily News Journal on Sept. 18, 2019