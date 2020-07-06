Kenneth Davis Creel



Murfreesboro - Kenneth Davis "Colonel Reverend Doctor" Creel, age 77 of Murfreesboro, TN went to be with Lord on Monday, July 6, 2020.



Born on July 7, 1942 in Pampa, TX. to the late Vernon Jack Creel and Mary Frances Eagle Hufft. He graduated in 1960 from Whitehaven High School in Memphis, TN.



He was also preceded in death by his first wife; Patricia Creel, son; Glenn Creel, and sister; Sue Creel.



He is survived by his loving wife; Ellen Creel, son; Kenneth Darrell Creel, daughter; Kristi (Larry) Crocker, step-daughter; Allyson Gilbert, grandchildren; Kaitlyn (Mike) Chow, Ethan Crocker, Anna Crocker, Josiah Crocker, sisters; Jackie (David) Peters, Lauren (Greg) Grant, and many nieces and nephews.



Ken and Patty were the founders of the West Main Mission. Ken was also a realtor, Colonel, owner, businessman, Pilot, cowboy, and just an all around self made man. He was a believer and contributor to the Rodeheaver Boys Ranch.



Visitation will be held at Murfreesboro Funeral Home on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 from 4pm - 8pm. Services will be Thursday, July 9, 2020 at 9:30am with entombment at Roselawn Memorial Gardens with Pastor Ken Johnson officiating.



A special thanks to Willowbrook Hospice and the nurses and techs at Life Care Centers of Hickory Woods.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Willowbrook Hospice.



Murfreesboro Funeral Home and Cremation Services 615-896-2229.









