More Obituaries for Kenneth Krieb
Kenneth Joseph "Ken" Krieb

Kenneth Joseph "Ken" Krieb Obituary
Kenneth "Ken" Joseph Krieb

Murfreesboro - Kenneth "Ken" Joseph Krieb, age 79 of Murfreesboro, TN went home to be with the Lord on Friday, February 14, 2020.

He was born to the late Joseph and Miklena Pristupa Krieb on January 26, 1941.

Ken is survived by his loving wife of 20 years, Marie Krieb, sons; Ken (Alison) Krieb, Kevin (Beverly) Krieb, Jeff Garriss, daughter; Kim Garriss (Craig) O'Neil, grandchildren; Noah, Kenny, James, Kaitlyn, Nathan, Caroline, Kate, Colin, brother; Ronald Krieb and sister; Karen (Ritchie) Kaleita.

Visitation with the family will be held at Murfreesboro Funeral Home on Sunday, February 23, 2020 from 2pm - 3pm with service to follow in the chapel at 3pm. Burial will be held Monday, February 24, 2020 at 11am at Middle Tennessee Veterans Cemetery, Pegram, TN with Dr. Jim Clardy officiating.

Contributions can be made to Autism Speaks in Ken Krieb's name.

Murfreesboro Funeral Home is honored to serve the Krieb family, 615-896-2229.
Published in The Daily News Journal from Feb. 15 to Feb. 22, 2020
