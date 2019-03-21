|
|
Kenneth N. Taylor
Tupelo - Kenneth N. Taylor, 83, died Saturday, March 16, 2019, at his home. He was born December 16, 1935, in Detroit, MI to Cordine and Carmen Taylor.
He graduated from Cooley High School and shortly thereafter enlisted in the United States Air Force. Throughout his career, he was stationed in Germany , France, England, Italy, Greece, Africa, Libya, Japan, Hawaii and Korea. It was in Korea that he met his wife of 45 years. After retiring from the military as a master sergeant, he worked at Columbus Air Force Base and taught Electronics at Tupelo High School. He was a 32 degree Mason.
Graveside services will be 2 PM Friday at Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Murfreesboro, TN with full military honors. Lee Memorial Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.
He is survived by his wife, Yun H. Taylor of Tupelo; one daughter, Christine Creech Lovett Taylor; one sister, Carol Jones, two grandsons and several nieces and nephews.
For online condolences and guest registry, visit www.leememorialonline.com.
Published in The Daily News Journal on Mar. 21, 2019