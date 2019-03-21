Services
Roselawn Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
5350 NW Broad Street
Murfreesboro, TN 37129
(615) 893-2742
For more information about
Kenneth Taylor
View Funeral Home Obituary
Graveside service
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
2:00 PM
Roselawn Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens
5350 NW Broad Street
Murfreesboro, TN 37129
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Taylor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth N. Taylor


1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Kenneth N. Taylor Obituary
Kenneth N. Taylor

Tupelo - Kenneth N. Taylor, 83, died Saturday, March 16, 2019, at his home. He was born December 16, 1935, in Detroit, MI to Cordine and Carmen Taylor.

He graduated from Cooley High School and shortly thereafter enlisted in the United States Air Force. Throughout his career, he was stationed in Germany , France, England, Italy, Greece, Africa, Libya, Japan, Hawaii and Korea. It was in Korea that he met his wife of 45 years. After retiring from the military as a master sergeant, he worked at Columbus Air Force Base and taught Electronics at Tupelo High School. He was a 32 degree Mason.

Graveside services will be 2 PM Friday at Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Murfreesboro, TN with full military honors. Lee Memorial Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.

He is survived by his wife, Yun H. Taylor of Tupelo; one daughter, Christine Creech Lovett Taylor; one sister, Carol Jones, two grandsons and several nieces and nephews.

For online condolences and guest registry, visit www.leememorialonline.com.
Published in The Daily News Journal on Mar. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now