Kenneth "Royce" Payne



Huntland - KENNETH "ROYCE" PAYNE, age 90, of Huntland, Tenn., departed this life on Friday, July 3, 2020, following a brief illness. Mr. Payne was born in Huntland, Tenn. on May 21, 1930, to the late Floyd J. Payne and Mary Jane Kilpatrick Payne. He was a member of the Huntland Church of Christ. Mr. Payne is a veteran of the U. S. Army and served his country during the Korean War. He was employed for approximately 30 years at Huntland Milling Company and also at Huntland High School. In the early 60's Mr. Payne was also the Mayor of Huntland. He enjoyed all sports but was an avid Alabama Football Fan.



In addition to his parents, Mr. Payne was preceded in death by his sisters; Allenne, Ruby and Loretta. He is survived by his wife, Nina Payne of Huntland, sons, Dr. Mike Payne and wife, Kaye of Murfreesboro, Randy Payne of Tullahoma, Brother, Bill Payne of Savannah, Tenn., granddaughters; Candace Newlon, Marla Letellier and Lindsay McIntyre.



A Graveside service was held at 2:00 P.M. Sunday, July 5, at McClure Cemetery in Huntland with Bro. Kyle Macon, officiating. GRANT FUNERAL SERVICES IN CHARGE OF THE ARRANGEMENTS. 103 PETERS ROAD, ESTILL SPRINGS, TN 37330. (931)649-3585.









